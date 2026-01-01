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Poster of The Stone Guest
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Stone Guest
7.5

The Stone Guest

, 1967
Kamennyy gost
USSR / Drama, Music / 18+
Poster of The Stone Guest
7.5

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Irina Pechernikova
Irina Pechernikova
Donna Anna
Evgeniy Lebedev
Evgeniy Lebedev
Leporello
Vladimir Atlantov
Don Juan
Larisa Trembovelskaya
Laura
Georgy Shevtsov
Don Carlos
Tamara Milashkina
Donna Anna
Aleksandr Vedernikov
Leporello
Anatoliy Orfyonov
Pervyy gost
Tamara Sinyavskaya
Laura
Artur Eizen
Monakh
Director Vladimir Gorikker
Writer Vladimir Gorikker, Aleksandr Pushkin, Andrei Donatov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 17 May 1967
Release date
17 May 1967 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Kamennyy gost, Каменный гость

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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