Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.5
Kinoafisha
Films
The Stone Guest
7.5
The Stone Guest
, 1967
Kamennyy gost
USSR / Drama, Music / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.5
Synopsis
N/A
Expand
Cast
Irina Pechernikova
Donna Anna
Evgeniy Lebedev
Leporello
Vladimir Atlantov
Don Juan
Larisa Trembovelskaya
Laura
Georgy Shevtsov
Don Carlos
Tamara Milashkina
Donna Anna
Aleksandr Vedernikov
Leporello
Anatoliy Orfyonov
Pervyy gost
Tamara Sinyavskaya
Laura
Artur Eizen
Monakh
Director
Vladimir Gorikker
Writer
Vladimir Gorikker
,
Aleksandr Pushkin
,
Andrei Donatov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
1967
World premiere
17 May 1967
Release date
17 May 1967
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Kamennyy gost, Каменный гость
More
Film rating
7.5
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree