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Poster of The Diary of an Innocent Boy
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Diary of an Innocent Boy
6.6

The Diary of an Innocent Boy

, 1968
Benjamin ou Les mémoires d'un puceau
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Diary of an Innocent Boy
6.6

Synopsis

Young innocent aristocrat Benjamin comes to live with his Countess aunt. Her lover teaches him the techniques of seduction and sends him to test them, first on the maids, then on the upper class Anne and finally on the countess herself.

Cast

Michelle Morgan
La comtesse Gabrielle de Valandry
Michel Piccoli
Michel Piccoli
Le comte Philippe de Saint-Germain
Pierre Clémenti
Pierre Clémenti
Benjamin
Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
Anne de Clécy
Francine Bergé
Marion
Anna Gaël
Célestine
Catherine Rouvel
Victorine
Tania Torrens
Madame de Chartres
Odile Versois
La conseillère
Simone Bach
Madame La Tour
Director Michel Deville
Writer Nina Companeez, Michel Deville
Composer Jean Wiener
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 12 January 1968
Release date
12 January 1968 France
23 March 1968 USA
Production Marianne Productions, Parc Film
Also known as
Benjamin ou Les mémoires d'un puceau, Benjamin, Å ett sånt härligt sex, Anamniseis enos anilikou, Beniamin, czyli pamiętnik cnotliwego młodzieńca, Benjamin - Aus dem Tagebuch einer männlichen Jungfrau, Benjamin dagboek van een puber, Benjamin ovvero le avventure di un adolescente, Benjamín, diario de un joven inocente, Benjamín, el despertar de un joven inocente, Benjamin, o Despertar de um Jovem Inocente, Benjamin, of de memoires van een droogbloeier, Benjamin, or the Diary of an Innocent Young Man, Benjamin, the Diary of a Virgin Boy, Masum bir gencin itirafları, The Diary of an Innocent Boy, Бенжамен, или Дневник девственника, めざめ, 初试云雨情

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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