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Poster of The Rooster and Paints
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Rooster and Paints
6.8

The Rooster and Paints

, 1964
The Rooster and Paints
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of The Rooster and Paints
6.8

Cast

Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
The Cockerel
Lev Mirov
The Black Cockerel
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
The Yellow Paint
Yuliya Yulskaya
Yuliya Yulskaya
The Puppy
Rina Zelyonaya
Rina Zelyonaya
The Duckling
Erast Garin
Erast Garin
The Gobbler
Erast Garin
Erast Garin
The Gobbler
Yelena Ponsova
The Fox
Yelena Ponsova
The Fox
Director Boris Stepantsev
Writer Vladimir Suteev
Composer Igor Yakushenko
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 16 minutes
Production year 1964
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Petukh i kraski, The Rooster and Colors, Петух и краски, Kukk ja värvid, Півень та фарби

Cartoon rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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