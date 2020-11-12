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6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
The Rooster and Paints
6.8
The Rooster and Paints
, 1964
The Rooster and Paints
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Cast
Georgy Vitsin
The Cockerel
Lev Mirov
The Black Cockerel
Klara Rumyanova
The Yellow Paint
Yuliya Yulskaya
The Puppy
Rina Zelyonaya
The Duckling
Erast Garin
The Gobbler
Erast Garin
The Gobbler
Yelena Ponsova
The Fox
Yelena Ponsova
The Fox
Director
Boris Stepantsev
Writer
Vladimir Suteev
Composer
Igor Yakushenko
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
16 minutes
Production year
1964
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Petukh i kraski, The Rooster and Colors, Петух и краски, Kukk ja värvid, Півень та фарби
More
Cartoon rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
Showtimes
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