A defrocked Episcopal clergyman leads a bus-load of middle-aged Baptist women on a tour of the Mexican coast and comes to terms with the failure haunting his life.
CountryUSA
Runtime2 hours 5 minutes
Production year1964
World premiere9 June 1964
Release date
6 October 1964
Argentina
20 October 1964
Denmark
9 September 1964
Germany
27 August 1964
Japan
22 September 1964
Sweden
6 August 1964
USA
Budget$3,000,000
Worldwide Gross$4,357
ProductionMetro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Seven Arts Productions
Also known as
The Night of the Iguana, La noche de la iguana, Die Nacht des Leguan, La nuit de l'iguane, A Noite de Iguana, A Noite do Iguana, Ateşli Geceler, Az iguána éjszakája, De nacht van de leguaan, Fanget i natten, Iguana no yoru, Iguananatten, Iguanans natt, La nit de la iguana, La notte dell'iguana, Liskojen yö, Noaptea iguanei, Noc iguany, Noc s leguánem, Η νύχτα της ιγκουάνα, Ніч Ігуани, Ночь игуаны, Нощта на игуаната, イグアナの夜