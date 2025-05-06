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Poster of There Was an Old Couple
6.6
Kinoafisha Films There Was an Old Couple
6.6

There Was an Old Couple

, 1964
Zhili-byli starik so starukhoy
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of There Was an Old Couple
6.6

Cast

Iván Marín
Grigoriy Grinia Gusakov - starik
Vera Kuznetsova
Natalya Gusakova - staruka
Lyudmila Maksakova
Lyudmila Maksakova
Nina Gusakova - doch
Georgy Martyniuk
Georgy Martyniuk
Valentin - zyat
Galina Polskikh
Galina Polskikh
Galya
Anatoliy Yabbarov
sektant Volodya
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Anatoliy - direktor sovkhoza
Victor Kolpacoff
Feldsher
Nikolay Sergeev
Nikolay Sergeev
Nikolay - bukhalter sovkhoza
Giuli Chokhonelidze
Inzhener iz upravleniya
Director Grigoriy Chukhray
Writer Yuli Dunsky, Valeri Frid
Composer Aleksandra Pakhmutova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 11 May 1965
Release date
11 May 1965 Russia 12+
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Zhili-byli starik so starukhoy, There Lived an Old Man and an Old Woman, Жили-были старик со старухой, A fost odată un moș și o babă, Był sobie dziad i baba, Der var engang en gammel mand og en gammel kone, Det var en gång en gubbe och en gumma, Dyo stagones eftyhias, Es lebte einmal ein alter Mann und seine Frau, Es lebte einmal ein Alter mit seiner Alten, Il était une fois un vieux et une vieille, Itan enas geros kai mia gria, Oli kerran ukko ja akka, Once Upon a Time There Was an Old Man and an Old Woman, The Couple, There Was an Old Couple, Volt egyszer egy öregember, GILI-BILI STARIK SO STAROUKHOI

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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