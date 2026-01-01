Similar films for Pharaoh
Austeria Drama, War
1982, Poland
6.0
Mother Joan of the Angels Drama, Horror
1961, Poland
7.0
Colonel Wolodyjowski History, Adventure, Drama
1969, Poland
7.0
Za co? Romantic
1995, Russia / Poland
6.0
Air Crew Action, Drama
1980, USSR
7.0
The Promised Land Drama
1975, Poland
6.0
Salt of the Black Earth Drama
1969, Poland
7.0
The Saragossa Manuscript Fantasy, Drama
1964, Poland
7.0
Bad Luck Comedy
1960, Poland
7.0
Night Train Crime, Thriller
1959, Poland
7.0
Quo Vadis History
2001, Poland / USA
5.0
Spotkanie na Atlantyku Drama
1980, Poland
6.0