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Poster of Pharaoh
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Pharaoh
7.4

Pharaoh

, 1966
Faraon
Poland / History, Drama / 18+
Poster of Pharaoh
7.4

Cast

Barbara Brylska
Barbara Brylska
Kama - Priestess of Astharte
Andrzej Girtler
Wiesława Mazurkiewicz
Nikotris - Ramses XII's Wife
Piotr Pawłowski
Herhor - High-Priest of Amon
Leszek Herdegen
Pentuer - Egyptian Prophet
Ewa Krzyżewska
Hebron - Tutmosis' Girl
Jerzy Zelnik
Lycon
Jerzy Zelnik
Lycon
Krystyna Mikolajewska
Sarah - Jewish Girl
Stanislaw Milski
Mephres - High Priest
Kazimierz Opalinski
Béroès - Chaldean Prophet
Mieczyslaw Voit
Priest of Seth
Director Jerzy Kawalerowicz
Writer Tadeusz Konwicki, Boleslaw Prus, Jerzy Kawalerowicz
Composer Adam Walacinski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 2 hours 50 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 10 March 1966
Release date
29 March 1967 France
14 October 1966 Germany 16
10 March 1966 Poland
26 September 1967 Romania
2 October 1966 USA
9 October 1967 USSR
Production Zespol Filmowy "Kadr"
Also known as
Faraon, Pharao, Pharaoh, Фараон, Faraón, A fáraó, El faraón, Faarao, Farao, Faraó, Farao - ægypternes hersker, Faraonul, Firavun, Il faraone, Le Pharaon, O Faraó, Pharao - Die dunkle Macht der Sphinx, Pharaon, Φαραώ, 太陽の王子 ファラオ

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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