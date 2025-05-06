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Poster of Queen of the Gas Station
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Queen of the Gas Station
7.5

Queen of the Gas Station

, 1962
Koroleva benzokolonki
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Queen of the Gas Station
7.5

Cast

Nadezhda Rumyantseva
Nadezhda Rumyantseva
Lyudmila
Andrei Sova
Panas
Aleksey Kozhevnikov
Taras
Nonna Koperzhinskaya
Rogneda
Yuri Belov
Yuri Belov
Slavka
Alexandr Chvylja
Alexandr Chvylja
Vladimir Belokurov
Medved
Sergei Blinnikov
Sergei Blinnikov
Babiy
Viktor Myagkiy
Borshch
Nikolay Yakovchenko
Lopata
Yevgeniya Opalova
Prepodavatel
Director Mykola Litus, Aleksei Mishurin
Writer Pyotr Lubenskiy, Vladimir Sosyura
Composer Yevgeni Zubtsov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 18 February 1963
Release date
18 February 1963 Russia 6+
18 February 1963 USSR
Production Kievskaya Kinostudiya (Kiev Film Studio)
Also known as
Koroleva benzokolonki, Королева бензоколонки, A benzinkút hercegnője, Bensiinijaama kuninganna, Benzino kolonėlės karalienė, Die Königin der Tankstelle, Królowa stacji benzynowej

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025

Quotes

[first lines]
Prepodavatel [after seeing a routine of figure skaters, the teachers hear a drum beating quietly and turn in its direction] Stop it immediately, an exam is in progress!
[the drum keeps beating and everyone turns there again. The teacher walks there]
Prepodavatel Who beat the drum?
[she looks up to see Lyudmila crying. It was her tears that beat the drum]
Prepodavatel Ah, so it's you again!
Lyudmila I dreamt so much, so much, but...!
Prepodavatel When will you finally understand art is merciless? We will enroll students again in autumn... well... erm... and then, well, perhaps... Lida!
[Lida stands up]
Prepodavatel How long have you been skating?
Lida Since I was 8.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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