Quotes
[first lines]
Prepodavatel [after seeing a routine of figure skaters, the teachers hear a drum beating quietly and turn in its direction] Stop it immediately, an exam is in progress!
[the drum keeps beating and everyone turns there again. The teacher walks there]
Prepodavatel Who beat the drum?
[she looks up to see Lyudmila crying. It was her tears that beat the drum]
Prepodavatel Ah, so it's you again!
Lyudmila I dreamt so much, so much, but...!
Prepodavatel When will you finally understand art is merciless? We will enroll students again in autumn... well... erm... and then, well, perhaps... Lida!
[Lida stands up]
Prepodavatel How long have you been skating?
Lida Since I was 8.