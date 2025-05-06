[first lines]

Prepodavatel [after seeing a routine of figure skaters, the teachers hear a drum beating quietly and turn in its direction] Stop it immediately, an exam is in progress!

[the drum keeps beating and everyone turns there again. The teacher walks there]

Prepodavatel Who beat the drum?

[she looks up to see Lyudmila crying. It was her tears that beat the drum]

Prepodavatel Ah, so it's you again!

Lyudmila I dreamt so much, so much, but...!

Prepodavatel When will you finally understand art is merciless? We will enroll students again in autumn... well... erm... and then, well, perhaps... Lida!

[Lida stands up]

Prepodavatel How long have you been skating?