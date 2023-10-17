Barny Father, what I can't seem to understand is how Jesus died abandoned by God.

Léon Morin What was that?

Barny His frightening words just before dying: My God, My God, why has thou forsaken me?

Léon Morin Not at all. Jesus being a Jew and dying a Jew, he recited Psalm 22, which is a Jewish prayer. Here.

[picks up a Bible]

Léon Morin "My God, My God why hast thou forsaken me? Why art thou so far and hearest not my wailing?" And it ends with a tribute to God: "For the kingdom is Jehovah's, and he governs among nations."

Barny Jehovah, God of Jews and Christians.

Léon Morin Naturally.

Barny That Jehovah is God the Father, I have to strive not to forget.