Quotes
Barny Father, what I can't seem to understand is how Jesus died abandoned by God.
Léon Morin What was that?
Barny His frightening words just before dying: My God, My God, why has thou forsaken me?
Léon Morin Not at all. Jesus being a Jew and dying a Jew, he recited Psalm 22, which is a Jewish prayer. Here.
[picks up a Bible]
Léon Morin "My God, My God why hast thou forsaken me? Why art thou so far and hearest not my wailing?" And it ends with a tribute to God: "For the kingdom is Jehovah's, and he governs among nations."
Barny Jehovah, God of Jews and Christians.
Léon Morin Naturally.
Barny That Jehovah is God the Father, I have to strive not to forget.
Léon Morin You're not the only one. Jesus didn't chose Psalm 22 by chance. He chose it because it relates especially to him. It is also said, "They pierced my hands and feet. They share my garments among them and for my raiment cast lots."