Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Léon Morin, Priest
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Léon Morin, Priest
7.5

Léon Morin, Priest

, 1961
Léon Morin, prêtre
France, Italy / Drama, Romantic, War / 18+
Poster of Léon Morin, Priest
7.5

Synopsis

The widow Barny lives in Nazi-occupied France, looking after her half-Jewish daughter in a small village. When the Germans arrive, she decides to baptize her and chooses priest Léon Morin to do so. After spending some time with him, the relationship with her confessor turns into a confrontation with both God and her own repressed desire. 

Cast

Jean-Paul Belmondo
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Léon Morin
Emmanuelle Riva
Emmanuelle Riva
Barny
Irène Tunc
Christine Sangredin
Marc Eyraud
Anton
Gérard Buhr
Howard Vernon
Volker Schlöndorff
Volker Schlöndorff
Nicole Mirel
Sabine Levy
Gisèle Grimm
Lucienne
Marco Behar
Edelman
Monique Bertho
Marion
Nina Grégoire
Director Jean-Pierre Melville
Writer Jean-Pierre Melville, Béatrix Beck
Composer Martial Solal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 3 September 1961
Release date
2 March 1962 Finland
27 May 2015 France
28 June 1963 Germany 12
1 June 1962 Great Britain
14 August 1962 Italy
17 April 2009 USA
15 January 1963 Uruguay
Worldwide Gross $72,908
Production Concordia Compagnia Cinematografica, Rome Paris Films
Also known as
Léon Morin, prêtre, Léon Morin, Priest, Eva und der Priester, Léon Morin, präst, Un cura, Леон Морен, священник, Amor Proibido, Frestelse, Kiusaus, Ksiądz Leon Morin, Léon Morin - O Padre, Leon Morin prete, Léon Morin prêtre, Léon Morin, preot, Léon Morin, prest, Leon Morin, Priest, Léon Morin, sacerdote, Moran Shinpu, O efimerios, Rahip Léon Morin, The Forgiven Sinner, Леон Морен, свещеникът, Леон Морен, священик, モラン神父, 神父李昂莫罕

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 17 October 2023

Quotes

Barny Father, what I can't seem to understand is how Jesus died abandoned by God.
Léon Morin What was that?
Barny His frightening words just before dying: My God, My God, why has thou forsaken me?
Léon Morin Not at all. Jesus being a Jew and dying a Jew, he recited Psalm 22, which is a Jewish prayer. Here.
[picks up a Bible]
Léon Morin "My God, My God why hast thou forsaken me? Why art thou so far and hearest not my wailing?" And it ends with a tribute to God: "For the kingdom is Jehovah's, and he governs among nations."
Barny Jehovah, God of Jews and Christians.
Léon Morin Naturally.
Barny That Jehovah is God the Father, I have to strive not to forget.
Léon Morin You're not the only one. Jesus didn't chose Psalm 22 by chance. He chose it because it relates especially to him. It is also said, "They pierced my hands and feet. They share my garments among them and for my raiment cast lots."
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more