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6.8
Kinoafisha
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Královský omyl
6.8
Královský omyl
, 1968
Královský omyl
Czechoslovakia / Drama, History / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Cast
Miroslav Machácek
Jindrich of Lipá
Ludek Munzar
Bonaventura
Vlastimil Harapes
John of Luxembourg
Karel Bělohradský
Jaroslav Mareš
Martin Růžek
Burgrave Hýta
Jana Hlavácová
Elizabeth
Ludmila Roubíková
Katerina
Vladimír Volek
Pihatec
Karel Vlcek
Fat Guts
Ladislav Krivácek
Jednooký
Josef Vinklár
Heidenreich
Director
Oldrich Danek
Writer
Oldrich Danek
Composer
Jan F. Fischer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechoslovakia
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
1968
World premiere
27 December 1968
Release date
27 December 1968
Czechoslovakia
Also known as
Královský omyl, Królewski błąd, Padací most
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes
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