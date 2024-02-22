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Poster of Královský omyl
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Královský omyl
6.8

Královský omyl

, 1968
Královský omyl
Czechoslovakia / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Královský omyl
6.8

Cast

Miroslav Machácek
Jindrich of Lipá
Ludek Munzar
Bonaventura
Vlastimil Harapes
John of Luxembourg
Karel Bělohradský
Jaroslav Mareš
Martin Růžek
Burgrave Hýta
Jana Hlavácová
Elizabeth
Ludmila Roubíková
Katerina
Vladimír Volek
Pihatec
Karel Vlcek
Fat Guts
Ladislav Krivácek
Jednooký
Josef Vinklár
Heidenreich
Director Oldrich Danek
Writer Oldrich Danek
Composer Jan F. Fischer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 27 December 1968
Release date
27 December 1968 Czechoslovakia
Also known as
Královský omyl, Królewski błąd, Padací most

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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