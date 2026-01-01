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Poster of Spirits of the Dead
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Spirits of the Dead
6.5

Spirits of the Dead

, 1968
Histoires extraordinaires / Tre Passi Nel Delirio
France, Italy / Horror, Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of Spirits of the Dead
6.5

Synopsis

Anthology film from three European directors based on stories by Edgar Allan Poe: a cruel princess haunted by a ghostly horse, a sadistic young man haunted by his double, and a alcoholic actor haunted by the Devil.

Cast

Umberto D'Orsi
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Contessa Frederique de Metzengerstein (segment: Metzengerstein)
Peter Fonda
Peter Fonda
Baron Wilhelm Berlifitzing (segment: Metzengerstein)
Philippe Lemaire
Serge Marquand
Françoise Prévost
Friend of Countess (segment: Metzengerstein)
Alain Delon
Alain Delon
William Wilson (segment: William Wilson)
Brigitte Bardot
Brigitte Bardot
Giuseppina Ditterheim (segment: William Wilson)
Daniele Vargas
Terence Stamp
Terence Stamp
Toby Dammit (segment: Toby Dammit)
James Robertson Justice
Countess' Advisor (segment: Metzengerstein)
Salvo Randone
Priest (segment: Toby Dammit)
Director Roger Vadim, Louis Malle, Federico Fellini
Writer Edgar Allan Poe, Roger Vadim, Pascal Cousin, Louis Malle
Composer Diego Masson, Jean Prodromidès, Nino Rota
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 1968
World premiere 16 May 1968
Release date
13 June 1968 France
16 May 1968 Germany
12 September 1968 Italy
12 July 1969 Japan
22 June 1969 USA
MPAA R
Production Cocinor, Les Films Marceau, Produzioni Europee Associate (PEA)
Also known as
Histoires extraordinaires, Spirits of the Dead, Historias extraordinarias, Tales of Mystery and Imagination, Histórias Extraordinárias, 3 askelta yöhön, 3 steg i natten, Außergewöhnliche Geschichten, Don't Wager your Head to the Devil, Fantastische Verhalen, Historie niesamowite, Histories Extraordinaires, Istories mystiriou, Kolme askelta yöhön, Különleges történetek, Metzengerstein, Mysterie in triplo, Nepaprastos istorijos, Những Câu Chuyện Dị Thường, Povesti extraordinare, Powers of Evil, Sagor från de döda, Sälsamma berättelser, Sami nabiji bodvisaken, Şeytanın kurbanları, Tales of Mystery, Toby Dammit, Tre passi nel delirio, Tri koraka kroz ludilo, Trije koraki skozi blaznost, Trzy kroki w szaleństwo, William Wilson, Yonimo kaikina monogatari, Ιστορίες μυστηρίου, Παράξενες ιστορίες, Στον ίλιγγο της ακολασίας, Необикновени истории, Три шага в бреду, 世にも怪奇な物語, 勾魂攝魄, Aussergewoehnliche Geschichten, Trois Histoires Extraordinaires d'Edgar Poe

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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