Anthology film from three European directors based on stories by Edgar Allan Poe: a cruel princess haunted by a ghostly horse, a sadistic young man haunted by his double, and a alcoholic actor haunted by the Devil.
ProductionCocinor, Les Films Marceau, Produzioni Europee Associate (PEA)
Also known as
Histoires extraordinaires, Spirits of the Dead, Historias extraordinarias, Tales of Mystery and Imagination, Histórias Extraordinárias, 3 askelta yöhön, 3 steg i natten, Außergewöhnliche Geschichten, Don't Wager your Head to the Devil, Fantastische Verhalen, Historie niesamowite, Histories Extraordinaires, Istories mystiriou, Kolme askelta yöhön, Különleges történetek, Metzengerstein, Mysterie in triplo, Nepaprastos istorijos, Những Câu Chuyện Dị Thường, Povesti extraordinare, Powers of Evil, Sagor från de döda, Sälsamma berättelser, Sami nabiji bodvisaken, Şeytanın kurbanları, Tales of Mystery, Toby Dammit, Tre passi nel delirio, Tri koraka kroz ludilo, Trije koraki skozi blaznost, Trzy kroki w szaleństwo, William Wilson, Yonimo kaikina monogatari, Ιστορίες μυστηρίου, Παράξενες ιστορίες, Στον ίλιγγο της ακολασίας, Необикновени истории, Три шага в бреду, 世にも怪奇な物語, 勾魂攝魄, Aussergewoehnliche Geschichten, Trois Histoires Extraordinaires d'Edgar Poe
Film rating
6.5
Rate12 votes
6.4IMDb
Quotes
Giuseppina (segment "William Wilson")The card-player resembles the lover. He gets tired. No staying power, my dear.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.