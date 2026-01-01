Back Door to Hell, Comando suicida, Escapatoria al infierno, Guerrilheiros do Pacífico, Hintertür zur Hölle, Tylnymi drzwiami do piekła, Ușa din spate spre Iad, Задната врата към ада, Задняя дверь в ад, バックドア・トゥ・ヘル 情報攻防戦
Film rating
5.3
Rate15 votes
5.2IMDb
Quotes
JerseyYeah, we're all gonna die anyway - tomorrow, next week, 30 years from now. Did that little thought ever penetrate your thick skull?
BurnettYeah, once when I was a boy, but naturally I dismissed it as being too outrageous.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.