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Poster of Back Door to Hell
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Back Door to Hell
5.3

Back Door to Hell

, 1964
Back Door to Hell
USA, Philippines / War, Drama / 18+
Poster of Back Door to Hell
5.3

Synopsis

During WWII, a three-man commando team places its trust in the hands of a band of Filipino resistants, as they try to knock out a Japanese communication center.

Cast

Jimmie Rodgers
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
John Hackett
Annabelle Huggins
Conrad Maga
Johnny Monteiro
Director Monte Hellman
Writer Dick Guttman, John Hackett
Composer Mike Velarde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Philippines
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 19 December 1964
Release date
19 December 1964 USA
Production Lippert Pictures, Medallion Films
Also known as
Back Door to Hell, Comando suicida, Escapatoria al infierno, Guerrilheiros do Pacífico, Hintertür zur Hölle, Tylnymi drzwiami do piekła, Ușa din spate spre Iad, Задната врата към ада, Задняя дверь в ад, バックドア・トゥ・ヘル 情報攻防戦

Film rating

5.3
Rate 15 votes
5.2 IMDb

Quotes

Jersey Yeah, we're all gonna die anyway - tomorrow, next week, 30 years from now. Did that little thought ever penetrate your thick skull?
Burnett Yeah, once when I was a boy, but naturally I dismissed it as being too outrageous.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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