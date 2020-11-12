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Poster of Alfie
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Alfie
7.3

Alfie

, 1966
Alfie
Great Britain / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Alfie
7.3

Synopsis

An unrepentant ladies' man gradually begins to understand the consequences of his lifestyle.

Cast

Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Alfie
Shelley Winters
Ruby
Millicent Martin
Siddie
Julia Foster
Gilda
Jane Asher
Annie
Shirley Ann Field
Carla
Vivien Merchant
Lily Clamacraft
Eleanor Bron
The Doctor
Denholm Elliott
The Abortionist
Alfie Bass
Harry Clamacraft
Director Lewis Gilbert
Writer Bill Naughton
Composer Sonny Rollins
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 29 March 1966
Release date
1 September 1966 Germany
29 March 1966 Great Britain
25 August 1966 Greece
7 April 1967 Ireland 15
1 December 1967 Japan G
29 March 1966 Sweden 15
24 August 1966 USA
Budget $800,000
Production Sheldrake Films
Also known as
Alfie, Alfie, el seductor irresistible, Der Verführer läßt schön grüßen, Alfie - kvinnoförförare, Alfie - naisten viettelijä, Alfie - Szívtelen szívtipró, Alfie le dragueur, Alfie, de verleider, Alfie, le dragueur, Alfie, o satrapis, Como Conquistar as Mulheres, Elfi, Fallet Alfie, Άλφι, ο σατράπης, Алфи, Элфи, アルフィー（1966）, 風流奇男子, Alfie - Der Verführer läßt schön grüßen, Der Verführer lässt schön grüssen, 偷情浪子

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

[final words of the film]
Alfie You know what? When I look back on my little life and the birds I've known, and think of all the things they've done for me and the little I've done for them, you'd think I've had the best of it along the line. But what have I got out of it? I've got a bob or two, some decent clothes, a car, I've got me health back and I ain't attached. But I ain't got me peace of mind - and if you ain't got that, you ain't got nothing. I dunno. It seems to me if they ain't got you one way they've got you another. So what's the answer? That's what I keep asking myself - what's it all about? Know what I mean?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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