Poster of La curée
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films La curée

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 22 June 1966
Release date
22 June 1966 France
13 August 1966 Germany
22 February 1967 Japan R18+
MPAA R
Production Les Films Marceau-Cocinor, Mega Film
Also known as
La curée, The Game Is Over, Die Beute, A zsákmány, Aas voor de gieren, Ardiente y seductora, El engaño, Kafto doloma, Kun leikki loppuu, La calda preda, Legen er forbi, Når leken er slutt, O Perigoso Jogo do Amor, Oyun bitti, Queda no Abismo, Rovet, Sacrificarea, Tears of Rapture, The Quarry, Zdobycz, Добыча, Плячката, 獲物の分け前
Director
Roger Vadim
Cast
Jane Fonda
Michel Piccoli
Peter McEnery
Tina Aumont
Jacques Monod
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Stills
