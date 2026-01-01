Country
France / Italy
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
1966
World premiere
22 June 1966
Release date
|22 June 1966
|France
|
|
|13 August 1966
|Germany
|
|
|22 February 1967
|Japan
|
|R18+
MPAA
R
Production
Les Films Marceau-Cocinor, Mega Film
Also known as
La curée, The Game Is Over, Die Beute, A zsákmány, Aas voor de gieren, Ardiente y seductora, El engaño, Kafto doloma, Kun leikki loppuu, La calda preda, Legen er forbi, Når leken er slutt, O Perigoso Jogo do Amor, Oyun bitti, Queda no Abismo, Rovet, Sacrificarea, Tears of Rapture, The Quarry, Zdobycz, Добыча, Плячката, 獲物の分け前