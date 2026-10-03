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Poster of Be Careful, Grandma!
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Be Careful, Grandma!
6.7

Be Careful, Grandma!

, 1960
Ostorozhno, babushka!
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Be Careful, Grandma!
6.7

Cast

Faina Ranevskaya
Faina Ranevskaya
Yelena Timofeyevna - babushka
Ariadna Shengelaya
Lena
Lyudmila Markeliya
Shura - malenkaya
Svetlana Kharitonova
Svetlana Kharitonova
Shura - bolshaya
Nina Urgant
Nina Urgant
Aleksandra
Yulian Panich
Vasya Kazachkov
Rolan Bykov
Rolan Bykov
Ivan Ilyich - bibliotekar
Leonid Bykov
Leonid Bykov
Lyosha Shtykov
Leonid Satanovskiy
Nikolay
Sergey Filippov
Sergey Filippov
Innokentiy Prokhorov - lesnik
Director Nadezhda Kosheverova
Writer Konstantin Isaev
Composer Vasiliy Solovev-Sedoy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 7 March 1961
Release date
7 March 1961 Russia 12+
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Ostorozhno, babushka!, Be Careful, Grandma!, Ostrożnie, babciu!, Vigyázz, nagymama!, Vorsicht, Oma!, Осторожно, бабушка!

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 3 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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