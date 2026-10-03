6.7Ostorozhno, babushka!
Be Careful, Grandma!, 1960
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Cast
Ariadna Shengelaya
Lena
Yulian Panich
Vasya Kazachkov
Leonid Satanovskiy
Nikolay
Director Nadezhda Kosheverova
Writer Konstantin Isaev
Composer Vasiliy Solovev-Sedoy
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 7 March 1961
Release date
|7 March 1961
|Russia
|12+
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Ostorozhno, babushka!, Be Careful, Grandma!, Ostrożnie, babciu!, Vigyázz, nagymama!, Vorsicht, Oma!, Осторожно, бабушка!
Updated 3 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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