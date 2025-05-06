6.9Interventsiya
Intervention, 1967
USSR / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Cast
Vladimir Tatosov
Imertsaki
Gelena Ivlieva
Sanyka
Director Gennadi Poloka
Writer Lev Slavin
Composer Sergei Slonimsky
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 6 June 1968
Release date
|6 June 1968
|Russia
|12+
|11 November 1968
|USA
|10 May 1987
|USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Based on “Интервенция (пьеса)” (Lev Slavin)
Also known as
Interventsiya, Интервенция, Intervenció, Interwencja, Sekkumine, The Intervention, Інтервенція
Updated 6 May 2025
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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