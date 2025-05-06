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Poster of Intervention
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Intervention
6.9

Intervention

, 1967
Interventsiya
USSR / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Intervention
6.9

Cast

Vladimir Vysotsky
Vladimir Vysotsky
Yevgeniy Brodskiy
Sergey Yurskiy
Sergey Yurskiy
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Yevgeniy Khidias
Yefim Kopelyan
Yefim Kopelyan
Filipp
Marlen Khutsiev
Marlen Khutsiev
Olga Aroseva
Olga Aroseva
madame Khidias
Boris Sichkin
Boris Sichkin
Vladimir Tatosov
Imertsaki
Gelena Ivlieva
Sanyka
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Rufina Nifontova
Rufina Nifontova
madam Tokarchuk
Yuriy Tolubeev
Yuriy Tolubeev
Solomon - antekar
Director Gennadi Poloka
Writer Lev Slavin
Composer Sergei Slonimsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 6 June 1968
Release date
6 June 1968 Russia 12+
11 November 1968 USA
10 May 1987 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Based on “Интервенция (пьеса)” (Lev Slavin)
Also known as
Interventsiya, Интервенция, Intervenció, Interwencja, Sekkumine, The Intervention, Інтервенція

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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