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Poster of The Adventures of comma and full stop
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Adventures of comma and full stop
7.1

The Adventures of comma and full stop

, 1965
The Adventures of comma and full stop
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of The Adventures of comma and full stop
7.1

Cast

Valentina Sperantova
Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Maria Vinogradova
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Director Nikolay Fyodorov
Writer Anatoliy Mityaev
Composer Sigizmund Kats
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 16 minutes
Production year 1965
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Priklucheniya zapyatoy i tochki, The Adventures of Full Stop and Comma, Приключения запятой и точки

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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