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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
The Adventures of comma and full stop
7.1
The Adventures of comma and full stop
, 1965
The Adventures of comma and full stop
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
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Similar
7.1
Cast
Valentina Sperantova
Anatoliy Papanov
Klara Rumyanova
Maria Vinogradova
Georgy Vitsin
Director
Nikolay Fyodorov
Writer
Anatoliy Mityaev
Composer
Sigizmund Kats
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
16 minutes
Production year
1965
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Priklucheniya zapyatoy i tochki, The Adventures of Full Stop and Comma, Приключения запятой и точки
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Cartoon rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 12 November 2020
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