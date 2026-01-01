It's worse than nothing at all. It's like eating one peanut.

Samantha Blake It's worse than nothing at all. It's like eating one peanut.

What the hell is that?

Steve Sherman What the hell is that?

I don't want to be a semi-maiden forever.

Samantha Blake I don't want to be a semi-maiden forever.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.