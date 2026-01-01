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Poster of A New Kind of Love
6.1
Kinoafisha Films A New Kind of Love
6.1

A New Kind of Love

, 1963
A New Kind of Love
USA / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of A New Kind of Love
6.1

Synopsis

The fashion industry and Paris provide the setting for a comedy surrounding the mistaken impression that Joanne Woodward is a high-priced call girl. Paul Newman is the journalist interviewing her for insights on her profession.

Cast

Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Joanne Woodward
Joanne Woodward
Eva Gabor
Eva Gabor
George Tobias
Marvin Kaplan
Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra
Director Melville Shavelson
Writer Melville Shavelson
Composer Erroll Garner, Leith Stevens
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 10 October 1963
Release date
10 October 1963 Great Britain
24 December 1963 Italy
30 October 1963 USA
Production Llenroc Productions, Paramount Pictures
Also known as
A New Kind of Love, Un nuevo modo de amar, Amor Daquele Jeito, Całkiem inna miłość, Eine neue Art von Liebe, En ny slags kærlighed, Geen meisje is er veilig voor!, Il mio amore con Samantha, Ingen erotikk, takk!, La fille à la casquette, Nowy rodzaj miłości, Nytt sätt att älska, Paris tatili, Samanta, Samantha, Stous dyo tritos den horei, Um Novo Tipo de Amor, Uudenlaista rakkautta, Στους δύο τρίτος δεν χωρεί, Новый вид любви, パリが恋するとき

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Samantha Blake I don't want to be a semi-maiden forever.
Steve Sherman What the hell is that?
Samantha Blake It's worse than nothing at all. It's like eating one peanut.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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