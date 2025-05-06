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Poster of The Lady with the Dog
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Lady with the Dog
6.5

The Lady with the Dog

, 1960
Dama s sobachkoy
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Lady with the Dog
6.5

Cast

Iya Savvina
Iya Savvina
Anna Sergeyovna
Aleksey Batalov
Aleksey Batalov
Dimitri Gurov
Nina Alisova
zhena Gurova
Panteleymon Krymov
Panteleymon Krymov
von Didenitz
Vladimir Erenberg
priyatel Gurova
Dmitriy Zebrov
Aleksey Frolov
Yuriy Medvedev
Yuriy Medvedev
Chinovnik
Georgiy Rozanov
Yuri Svirin
Professor igrayushchiy v karty
Galina Barysheva
Director Iosif Kheifits
Writer Anton Chekhov, Iosif Kheifits
Composer Nadezhda Simonyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 28 January 1960
Release date
28 January 1960 Russia
8 March 1960 USA
28 January 1960 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Based on short story “The Lady with the Dog” (Anton Chekhov, 1899)
Also known as
Dama s sobachkoy, Damen med hunden, Die Dame mit dem Hündchen, La dama del perrito, The Lady with the Dog, A Dama do Cachorrinho, A Dama do Cãozinho, A kutyás hölgy, Daam koeraga, Dama z pieskiem, Doamna cu cățelul, I kyria me to skylaki, La dame au petit chien, La signora dal cagnolino, Nainen rannalta, The Lady with the Little Dog, Дама з собачкою, Дама с собачкой, Дамата с кученцето, 小犬をつれた貴婦人, 개를 데리고 다니는 여인, Dama s sobachkoi, The Lady with the Lapdog, 더 레이디 위드 더 독, 개를 데리고 있는 부인

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Cannes Film Festival · BAFTA Awards — all awards and nominations (2)
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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