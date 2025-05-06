Similar films for The Lady with the Dog
A Big Family Drama
1954, USSR
7.4
Without Dowry Drama
1937, USSR
7.0
A Simple Death Drama
1985, USSR
7.3
A Few Days from the Life of I.I. Oblomov Drama
1979, USSR
7.6
Siberiade Drama, War, History
1978, USSR
7.8
A Hunting Accident History, Drama, Romantic
1978, USSR / Germany
7.5
An Unfinished Piece for Mechanical Piano Drama
1976, USSR
7.9
Hamlet Drama
1964, USSR
7.4
The Long Absence Drama
1961, France / Italy
7.0
Clear Skies Romantic
1961, USSR
7.4
Testament of Orpheus Drama, Biography
1960, France
7.2
Ballad of a Soldier Drama, War, Romantic
1959, USSR
8.0