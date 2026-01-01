Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Puss in Boots
18+
Short
Animation
Fantasy
Country
USSR
Runtime
18 minutes
Production year
1968
World premiere
19 January 1968
Release date
19 January 1968
Russia
0+
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kot v sapogakh, The Puss in Boots, Кот в сапогах, Saabastega Kass, Кіт у чоботях, Мачак у Чизмама
Director
Valentina Brumberg
Zinaida Brumberg
Cast
Klara Rumyanova
Anatoliy Papanov
Igor Divov
Vasily Livanov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Puss in Boots
5.3
Za chas do svidaniya
(1965)
7.7
The fulfillment of desires
(1957)
7.5
Propavshaya gramota
(1945)
6.8
Skazka o tsare Saltane
(1943)
6.2
S lesem na borovice
(1974)
7.4
Kapriznaya printsessa
(1969)
7.8
Kentervilskoe prividenie
(1970)
6.9
Stick-vyruchalka
(1956)
5.7
Volshebnaya palochka
(1972)
6.8
Tri tolstyaka
(1963)
6.6
Devochka v tsirke
(1950)
7.2
The Time Machine
(1967)
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
No reviews
Write review
