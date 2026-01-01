Menu
Poster of Puss in Boots
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Puss in Boots

Puss in Boots

Puss in Boots 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 18 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 19 January 1968
Release date
19 January 1968 Russia 0+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kot v sapogakh, The Puss in Boots, Кот в сапогах, Saabastega Kass, Кіт у чоботях, Мачак у Чизмама
Director
Valentina Brumberg
Zinaida Brumberg
Cast
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
Igor Divov
Vasily Livanov
Vasily Livanov
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Stills
