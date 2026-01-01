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Poster of The Hustler
7.9
Kinoafisha Films The Hustler
7.9

The Hustler

, 1961
The Hustler
USA / Sport, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Hustler
7.9

Synopsis

An up-and-coming pool player plays a long-time champion in a single high-stakes match.

Cast

Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Eddie Felson
Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
Sarah Packard
George C. Scott
George C. Scott
Bert Gordon
Myron McCormick
Charlie Burns
Stefan Gierasch
Preacher
Michael Constantine
Big John
Jackie Gleason
Minnesota Fats
Murray Hamilton
Findley
Clifford A. Pellow
Turk
Jake LaMotta
Bartender
Director Robert Rossen
Writer Sidney Carroll, Robert Rossen, Walter Tevis
Composer Kenyon Hopkins
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 24 September 1961
Release date
20 April 1962 Argentina
15 February 1962 Australia
27 July 1962 Austria
1 February 1962 Denmark
16 February 1962 Finland
21 April 1982 France
4 December 1961 Germany
6 October 1961 Great Britain
24 July 2025 Greece
25 September 1961 Ireland
25 October 1961 Italy
10 June 1962 Japan
1 March 1962 Mexico
9 September 1963 Spain
28 January 1962 Sweden
25 September 1961 USA
17 May 1962 Uruguay
Budget $2,125,000
Worldwide Gross $8,072
Production Rossen Films
Also known as
The Hustler, El audaz, Haie der Großstadt, Fifflaren, Hazarder, Бильярдист, 江湖浪子, A svindler, A Vida É Um Jogo, Almohtal, Bilardocu, Bilardzista, Biliardbaz, Desafio à Corrupção, Eddie Felson, El buscavidas, Escrocul, Hajen, Hazardní hráč, Hazardný hráč, Hustler, L'arnaqueur, Lo spaccone, Mängur, O kosmos einai dikos mou!, Robert Rossen's The Hustler, Sin of Angels, Storbyens haier, Storstadens hajar, Stroke of Luck, Suurkaupungin hait, Ο κόσμος είναι δικός μου, Більярдист, Играчът на билярд, Хазардер, हसलर, ハスラー, 허슬러, بیلیارد باز

Film rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
7.9 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack The Hustler

Quotes

[Fast Eddie is bothered because Bert called him a born loser]
Fast Eddie Cause, ya see, twice, Sarah... once at Ames with Minnesota Fats and then again at Arthur's, in that cheap, crummy pool room, now why'd I do it, Sarah? Why'd I do it? I coulda beat that guy, coulda beat 'im cold, he never woulda known. But I just hadda show 'im. Just hadda show those creeps and those punks what the game is like when it's great, when it's REALLY great. You know, like anything can be great, anything can be great. I don't care, BRICKLAYING can be great, if a guy knows. If he knows what he's doing and why and if he can make it come off. When I'm goin', I mean, when I'm REALLY goin' I feel like a... like a jockey must feel. He's sittin' on his horse, he's got all that speed and that power underneath him... he's comin' into the stretch, the pressure's on 'im, and he KNOWS... just feels... when to let it go and how much. Cause he's got everything workin' for 'im: timing, touch. It's a great feeling, boy, it's a real great feeling when you're right and you KNOW you're right. It's like all of a sudden I got oil in my arm. The pool cue's part of me. You know, it's uh - pool cue, it's got nerves in it. It's a piece of wood, it's got nerves in it. Feel the roll of those balls, you don't have to look, you just KNOW. You make shots that nobody's ever made before. I can play that game the way... NOBODY'S ever played it before.
Sarah Packard You're not a loser, Eddie, you're a winner. Some men never get to feel that way about anything.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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