The Hook, El precio de la venganza, Un homme doit mourir, A csapda, Aftos pou prepei na pethani, Carligul, Krogen, Kroken, L'Uncino, Loukku, Männer - hart wie Eisen, Männer hart wie Eisen, Någon måste döda, O Gancho, Sede de Vingança, Silencio de muerte, Um homem deve morrer, Крюк, 杀手令, 铁钩, 零下の敵
Film rating
6.5
Rate15 votes
6.5IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
[last lines]
Pvt. O.A. DennisonNice day.
Sgt. P.J. BriscoeKid, any day a war ends is a nice day.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.