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Poster of The Hook
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Hook
6.5

The Hook

, 1963
The Hook
USA / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The Hook
6.5

Cast

Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Sgt. P.J. Briscoe
Robert Walker Jr.
Pvt. O.A. Dennison
Nick Adams
Pvt. V.R. Hackett
Nehemiah Persoff
Capt. Van Ryn
Frank Richards
Crewman Kaskevitch
Barnaby Hale
Crewman
Pancho Magalona
Kim
John Alderson
John Alderson
Crewman Svenson
Anders Andelius
Crewman Andelius
Mark Miller
Lt. D.D. Troy
Director George Seaton
Writer Henry Denker, Vahé Katcha
Composer Larry Adler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 15 February 1963
Release date
1 November 1963 Germany
15 February 1963 USA
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Perlberg-Seaton Productions
Also known as
The Hook, El precio de la venganza, Un homme doit mourir, A csapda, Aftos pou prepei na pethani, Carligul, Krogen, Kroken, L'Uncino, Loukku, Männer - hart wie Eisen, Männer hart wie Eisen, Någon måste döda, O Gancho, Sede de Vingança, Silencio de muerte, Um homem deve morrer, Крюк, 杀手令, 铁钩, 零下の敵

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

[last lines]
Pvt. O.A. Dennison Nice day.
Sgt. P.J. Briscoe Kid, any day a war ends is a nice day.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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