Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Legenda o Grige
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Legenda o Grige
5.4

Legenda o Grige

, 1967
Legenda o Grige
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Legenda o Grige
5.4
Director Vadim Vladimirovitch Kurchevsky
Writer Genrikh Sapgir, Gennadiy Tsyferov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 16 minutes
Production year 1967
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Legenda o Grige, The Legend About the Composer Grieg, Легенда о Григе, Legend Griegist, Legenden om Grieg

Cartoon rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more