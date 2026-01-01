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5.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Legenda o Grige
5.4
Legenda o Grige
, 1967
Legenda o Grige
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.4
Director
Vadim Vladimirovitch Kurchevsky
Writer
Genrikh Sapgir
,
Gennadiy Tsyferov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
16 minutes
Production year
1967
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Legenda o Grige, The Legend About the Composer Grieg, Легенда о Григе, Legend Griegist, Legenden om Grieg
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Cartoon rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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