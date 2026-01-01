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Poster of How to Be Loved
7.2
Kinoafisha Films How to Be Loved
7.2

How to Be Loved

, 1963
Jak Byc Kochana
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of How to Be Loved
7.2

Synopsis

An actress travels from Warsaw to Paris and during the trip reflects on the last few years of her life. It goes back to the German occupation and her hiding of a fellow actor who has supposedly killed a collaborator.

Cast

Barbara Krafftówna
Felicja
Artur Młodnicki
Tomasz
Zbigniew Cybulski
Wiktor Rawicz
Wieńczysław Gliński
Bacteriologist in the plane
Wiesław Gołas
German soldier raping Felicja
Wieslawa Kwasniewska
Photoreporter on the plane
Zdzisław Maklakiewicz
Journalist Zenon on the plane
Tadeusz Kalinowski
Actor Peters
Alicja Bobrowska
Young woman at the airport in Vienna
Boguslaw Danielewski
Man listening to Rawicz in a cafe
Director Wojciech Has
Writer Kazimierz Brandys
Composer Lucjan Kaszycki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 11 January 1963
Release date
11 January 1963 Poland
20 July 1964 USSR
Production Zespol Filmowy "Kamera"
Also known as
Jak byc kochana, How to Be Loved, Come essere amata, Como ser Amada, Die Kunst, geliebt zu werden, Dragoste neîmplinită, Geliebt zu werden, Jak być kochaną, Jak být milována, L'art d'être aimé, Opimmeko rakastamaan?, The Art of Loving, Útban Párizs felé, Как быть любимой, 愛される方法

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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