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Poster of Clear Skies
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Clear Skies
7.4

Clear Skies

, 1961
Chistoe nebo
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Clear Skies
7.4

Cast

Nina Drobysheva
Nina Drobysheva
Sasha Lvova
Evgeniy Urbanskiy
Aleksei Astakhov
Natalya Kuzmina
Lyusya
Vitali Konyayev
Petya
Georgi Kulikov
Mitya
Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Seryozhka
Leonid Knyazev
Ivan Ilyich
Georgiy Georgiu
Nikolai Avdeyevich
Alik Krylov
Sergey
Vitali Bondarev
Yegorka
Director Grigoriy Chukhray
Writer Daniil Khrabrovitsky
Composer Mikhail Ziv
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 20 May 1961
Release date
20 May 1961 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Chistoe nebo, Clear Skies, Cielo despejado, Ciel pur, El cielo despejado, Klarer Himmel, Чистое Небо, Cer senin, Céu Limpo, Cieli puliti, Čisto nebo, Clear Heaven, Czyste niebo, Den rene himmel, Katharos ouranos, Kirkas taivas, Klar himmel, Klare Hemel, Le ciel pur, Selge taevas, Tiszta égbolt, Καθαρός ουρανός, 晴れた空, Čisté nebe, Temiz gökyüzü, Švarus dangus, Մաքուր երկինք, Მოწმენდილი ცა, Aydın səma, 晴朗的天空, Heldere lucht, Чисте небо

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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