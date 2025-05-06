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6.9
Kinoafisha Films Adventures of a Dentist
6.9

Adventures of a Dentist

, 1965
Pokhozhdeniya zubnogo vracha
USSR / Comedy / 18+
6.9

Cast

Andrey Myagkov
Andrey Myagkov
Sergey Chesnokov - zubnoy vrach
Vera Vasilyeva
Vera Vasilyeva
Lyudmila Lastochkina - zubnoy vrach
Alisa Freindlich
Alisa Freindlich
Masha
Panteleymon Krymov
Panteleymon Krymov
uchitel - otets Mashi
Andrey Petrov
Kotikov
Yevgeny Perov
Yakov Rubakhin - zubnoy vrach
Olga Gobzeva
Tanya
Igor Kvasha
Igor Kvasha
Merezhkovskiy
Valentin Nikulin
Valentin Nikulin
Patsient
Leonid Dyachkov
Kostya - zhenikh Mashi
Anatoli Shalyapin
Pavel Pankov
Director Elem Klimov
Writer Aleksandr Volodin
Composer Alfred Schnittke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 1 January 1965
Release date
27 February 1967 USSR
Production Mosfilm, Trete Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Pokhozhdeniya zubnogo vracha, Adventures of a Dentist, Avventura di un dentista, Egy fogorvos kalandjai, Odontologo nuotykiai, Przygody dentysty, Похождения зубного врача, Похожденията на зъболекаря

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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