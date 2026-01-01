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Poster of But What If This Is Love
7.3
Kinoafisha Films But What If This Is Love
7.3

But What If This Is Love

, 1961
A esli eto lyubov?
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of But What If This Is Love
7.3

Cast

Zhanna Prokhorenko
Zhanna Prokhorenko
Ksenya
Igor Pushkaryov
Boris
Andrei Mironov
Andrei Mironov
Pyotr
Evgeniy Zharikov
Evgeniy Zharikov
Sergey
Aleksandra Nazarova
Aleksandra Nazarova
Nadya
Nina Shorina
Rita
Nadezhda Fedosova
Tatyana, Ksenya's mother
Sofya Pavlova
Anatoli Golik
Igor
Viktor Khokhryakov
Pavel, Boris' father
Director Yuli Raizman
Writer Iosif Olshansky, Nina Rudneva, Yuli Raizman
Composer Rodion Shchedrin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 6 June 1961
Release date
10 October 1961 USA
6 June 1961 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
A esli eto lyubov?, A jeśli to miłość?, But What If This Is Love?, Da li je to ljubav?, Hátha mégis szerelem, If This Be Love, Und wenn das Liebe ist?, А если это любовь?

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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