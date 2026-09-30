5.9Gora dinozavrov
Gora dinozavrov, 1967
USSR / Animation / 18+
Cast
Director Rasa Strautmane
Writer Arkadiy Snesarev
Composer Vladimir Dashkevich
Animated film details
Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 4 June 1967
Release date
|4 June 1967
|Russia
|0+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Gora dinozavrov, Гора динозавров, La montagna dei dinosauri, Mountain of Dinosaurs
Updated 30 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Similar films for Gora dinozavrov
I Am T-Rex Action, Adventure, Animation
2022, China
5.3
Leteli dva verblyuda Animation
1988, USSR
5.3
Medvezhonok na doroge Animation
1965, USSR
5.5
Krylya dyadyushki Marabu Animation
1969, USSR
6.1
Tarakan Animation
1988, USSR
6.6
Zelyonyy kuznechik Animation
1972, USSR
5.6
Kak my vesnu delali Animation, Short
1971, USSR
5.5
Aurora Short, Animation
1973, USSR
6.6
Dyadya Misha Animation
1970, USSR
7.1
Raz, dva - druzhno! Animation
1967, USSR
7.2
Moy drug zontik Animation
1982, USSR
6.2
Plastilinovyy ezhik Animation
1969, USSR
6.4
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2026, Russia, History, Drama
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller