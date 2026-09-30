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Poster of Gora dinozavrov
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Gora dinozavrov
5.9

Gora dinozavrov

, 1967
Gora dinozavrov
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Gora dinozavrov
5.9

Cast

Lev Lyubetskiy
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Viktor Rozhdestvenskiy
I. Smirnov
Director Rasa Strautmane
Writer Arkadiy Snesarev
Composer Vladimir Dashkevich
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 4 June 1967
Release date
4 June 1967 Russia 0+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Gora dinozavrov, Гора динозавров, La montagna dei dinosauri, Mountain of Dinosaurs

Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 30 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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