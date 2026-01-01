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Poster of Die Abenteuer des Werner Holt
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Die Abenteuer des Werner Holt
7.4

Die Abenteuer des Werner Holt

, 1965
Die Abenteuer des Werner Holt
East Germany / Drama, Romantic, War / 18+
Poster of Die Abenteuer des Werner Holt
7.4

Cast

Klaus-Peter Thiele
Werner Holt
Manfred Karge
Gilbert Wolzow
Arno Wyzniewski
Sepp Gomulka
Günter Junghans
Christian Vetter
Peter Reusse
Peter Wiese
Wolfgang Langhoff
Werners Vater, Professor Holt
Karla Chadimová
Milena
Monika Woytowicz
Gundel
Dietlinde Greiff
Marie Krüger
Angelica Domröse
Uta Barnim
Director Joachim Kunert
Writer Joachim Kunert, Claus Küchenmeister, Dieter Noll
Composer Gerhard Wohlgemuth
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country East Germany
Runtime 2 hours 44 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 4 February 1965
Release date
4 February 1965 Germany 16
16 May 1966 USSR
Production DEFA-Studio für Spielfilme, Künstlerische Arbeitsgruppe ''Roter Kreis''
Also known as
Die Abenteuer des Werner Holt, The Adventures of Werner Holt, Aventurile lui Werner Holt, Les Aventures de Werner Holt, Oi kolasmenoi tou G' Reich, Przygody Wernera Holta, Tuliholvin alla, Werner Holt kalandjai, Werner Holt'un Maceraları, Приключения Вернера Хольта

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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