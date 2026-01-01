ProductionDEFA-Studio für Spielfilme, Künstlerische Arbeitsgruppe ''Roter Kreis''
Also known as
Die Abenteuer des Werner Holt, The Adventures of Werner Holt, Aventurile lui Werner Holt, Les Aventures de Werner Holt, Oi kolasmenoi tou G' Reich, Przygody Wernera Holta, Tuliholvin alla, Werner Holt kalandjai, Werner Holt'un Maceraları, Приключения Вернера Хольта
Film rating
7.4
Rate10 votes
7.4IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.