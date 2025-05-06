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Poster of Run, Streamlet
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Run, Streamlet
6.8

Run, Streamlet

, 1963
Begi, rucheek
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Run, Streamlet
6.8
Director Pyotr Nosov
Writer R. Nagornaya
Composer Aleksandr Flyarkovsky
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1963
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Begi, rucheek, Run, Run, the Little Stream, Беги, ручеек, Fließe, Bächlein!

Cartoon rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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