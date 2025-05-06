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6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Run, Streamlet
6.8
Run, Streamlet
, 1963
Begi, rucheek
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Director
Pyotr Nosov
Writer
R. Nagornaya
Composer
Aleksandr Flyarkovsky
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
20 minutes
Production year
1963
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Begi, rucheek, Run, Run, the Little Stream, Беги, ручеек, Fließe, Bächlein!
More
Cartoon rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 6 May 2025
Stills
Showtimes
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