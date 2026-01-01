ProductionDEFA-Studio für Spielfilme, Künstlerische Arbeitsgruppe ''Roter Kreis''
Also known as
Nackt unter Wölfen, Naked Among Wolves, Desnudo entre lobos, Alastomina susien parissa, Farkasok közt, védtelen, Gymno anamesa stous lykous, Naakt onder de wolven, Nadzy wśród wilków, Naked Among the Wolves, Naken bland vargar, Naken blant ulver, Nøgen blandt ulve, Nu Entre Lobos, Nu parmi les loups, Голи сред вълци, Голый среди волков, 裸で狼の群のなかに, Nadzy wsród wilków, Canavarlar Arasında Çılpaq, Nudi in mezzo ai lupi
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.