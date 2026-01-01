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Poster of Naked Among Wolves
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Naked Among Wolves
7.1

Naked Among Wolves

, 1963
Nackt unter Wölfen
East Germany / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Naked Among Wolves
7.1

Synopsis

Based on a true story of inmates at KZ Buchenwald that risked their lives to hide a small Jewish boy shortly before the liberation of the camp.

Cast

Erwin Geschonneck
Walter Krämer
Armin Mueller-Stahl
Armin Mueller-Stahl
André Höfel
Viktor Avdyushko
Leonid Bogorski
Bolesław Płotnicki
Zacharias Jankowski
Peter Sturm
August Rose
Zygmunt Malanowicz
Werner Dissel
Krystyn Wójcik
Marian Kropinski
Fred Delmare
Rudi Pippig
Gerry Wolff
Herbert Bochow
Peter Paul Goes
Max Müller
Albert Zahn
Otto Runki
Director Frank Beyer
Writer Bruno Apitz, Frank Beyer
Composer Joachim Werzlau
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country East Germany
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 1 July 1963
Release date
6 February 1965 Colombia
17 November 1967 Germany
29 August 1963 Hungary
28 May 1964 Netherlands
6 October 1977 Sweden
23 March 1964 USSR
Production DEFA-Studio für Spielfilme, Künstlerische Arbeitsgruppe ''Roter Kreis''
Also known as
Nackt unter Wölfen, Naked Among Wolves, Desnudo entre lobos, Alastomina susien parissa, Farkasok közt, védtelen, Gymno anamesa stous lykous, Naakt onder de wolven, Nadzy wśród wilków, Naked Among the Wolves, Naken bland vargar, Naken blant ulver, Nøgen blandt ulve, Nu Entre Lobos, Nu parmi les loups, Голи сред вълци, Голый среди волков, 裸で狼の群のなかに, Nadzy wsród wilków, Canavarlar Arasında Çılpaq, Nudi in mezzo ai lupi

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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