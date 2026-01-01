Menu
Poster of The Silence
Kinoafisha Films The Silence

The Silence

Tystnaden / The Silence 18+
Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 23 September 1963
Release date
17 February 1964 Denmark
26 February 1965 Finland
11 March 1964 France
24 January 1964 Germany
23 September 1963 Sweden
3 February 1964 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $14,199
Production Svensk Filmindustri (SF)
Also known as
Tystnaden, El silencio, The Silence, Das Schweigen, Le silence, O Silêncio, 沉默, Chinmoku, Csend, De grote stilte, Het zwijgen, Hiljaisuus, I siopi, Il silenzio, Milczenie, Mlcanie, Mlčanie, Sessizlik, Stilheden, Stillheten, Tacerea, Tišina, Tylėjimas, Η σιωπή, Мовчання, Молчание, Мълчанието, Тишина, 沈黙
Director
Ingmar Bergman
Ingmar Bergman
Cast
Ingrid Thulin
Ingrid Thulin
Gunnel Lindblom
Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.7
Rate 21 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  571
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Ester I didn't want to accept my wretched role. But now it's too damn lonely. We try out attitudes and find them all worthless. The forces are all too strong. I mean the forces... the horrible forces. You need to watch your step among all the ghosts and memories.
Ester All this talk... There's no need to discuss loneliness. It's a waste of time.
