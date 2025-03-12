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Poster of The Graduate
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Graduate
7.2

The Graduate

, 1967
The Graduate
USA / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Graduate
7.2

Cast

Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Ben Braddock
Anne Bancroft
Mrs. Robinson
Katharine Ross
Elaine Robinson
William Daniels
William Daniels
Mr. Braddock
Murray Hamilton
Mr. Robinson
Elizabeth Wilson
Mrs. Braddock
Buck Henry
Room Clerk
Brian Avery
Carl Smith
Walter Brooke
Mr. McGuire
Norman Fell
Mr. McCleery
Director Mike Nichols
Writer Buck Henry, Calder Willingham, Charles Webb
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 20 December 1967
Release date
22 August 1968 Australia
15 January 1968 Brazil
21 December 1967 Canada R
16 January 2002 Czechia
4 September 1968 France
5 September 1968 Germany
8 August 1968 Great Britain
11 September 1968 Greece
8 July 1971 Hungary 16
20 December 1968 Ireland
11 September 1968 Italy
8 June 1968 Japan
29 May 1969 Mexico
24 July 2025 Netherlands 6
1 August 1973 Poland 16
16 January 1968 Portugal M/12
19 November 1988 South Korea
18 April 1969 Spain
30 March 1970 Turkey
21 December 1967 USA
MPAA PG
Budget $3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $105,018,866
Production Lawrence Turman
Also known as
The Graduate, El graduado, Die Reifeprüfung, Le lauréat, Absolvent, A Primeira Noite, A Primeira Noite de um Homem, Absolventas, Absolvents, Absolventul, Absolwent, Aşk Mevsimi, De laureaat, Diploma előtt, Diplomac, Diplomiranec, El graduat, Elluastuja, Fagre voksne verden, Ha-Bo'ger, Il laureato, Mandomsprovet, Manndomsprøven, Miehuuskoe, Sinh Viên Tốt Nghiệp, Sotsugyô, Ο πρωτάρης, Абсолвентът, Випускник, Выпускник, Дипломац, स्नातक, 졸업, 卒業, 毕业生, 畢業生, Mezun, الخريج, 毕业在即

Film rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
8 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 12 March 2025
Listen to the
soundtrack The Graduate

Quotes

Benjamin Oh, my God!
Mrs. Robinson Pardon?
Benjamin Oh no, Mrs. Robinson. Oh no.
Mrs. Robinson What's wrong?
Benjamin Mrs. Robinson, you didn't... I mean, you didn't expect...
Mrs. Robinson What?
Benjamin I mean, you didn't really think I'd do something like THAT.
Mrs. Robinson Like what?
Benjamin What do you think?
Mrs. Robinson Well, I don't know.
Benjamin For God's sake, Mrs. Robinson. Here we are. You got me into your house. You give me a drink. You... put on music. Now, you start opening up your personal life to me and tell me your husband won't be home for hours.
Mrs. Robinson So?
Benjamin Mrs. Robinson, you're trying to seduce me!
Mrs. Robinson [laughs] Huh?
Benjamin Aren't you?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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