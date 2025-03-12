Benjamin Oh, my God!

Mrs. Robinson Pardon?

Benjamin Oh no, Mrs. Robinson. Oh no.

Mrs. Robinson What's wrong?

Benjamin Mrs. Robinson, you didn't... I mean, you didn't expect...

Mrs. Robinson What?

Benjamin I mean, you didn't really think I'd do something like THAT.

Mrs. Robinson Like what?

Benjamin What do you think?

Mrs. Robinson Well, I don't know.

Benjamin For God's sake, Mrs. Robinson. Here we are. You got me into your house. You give me a drink. You... put on music. Now, you start opening up your personal life to me and tell me your husband won't be home for hours.

Mrs. Robinson So?

Benjamin Mrs. Robinson, you're trying to seduce me!

Mrs. Robinson [laughs] Huh?