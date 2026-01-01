Menu
6.2 IMDb
Ice Palace
Synopsis

After WW1, Zeb and Thor start a cannery business in Alaska but eventually they drift apart with Zeb becoming unscrupulous and Thor becoming involved in Alaskan politics.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 23 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 2 January 1960
Release date
2 January 1960 USA
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
Ice Palace, Imperio de titanes, Titanen, A Fúria do Poder, Buzlar diyarı, Der weiße Palast, Jääpalatsi, Kampen om det nye land, Les aventuriers, Lo zar dell'Alaska, Norr om lag och rätt, O arhon tou Vorra, O Gigante do Gelo, Palatul de gheata, 北海の果て
Director
Vincent Sherman
Cast
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Robert Ryan
Jim Backus
Martha Hyer
Carolyn Jones
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Ice Palace
Look Back in Anger 7.0
Look Back in Anger (1959)
Hammersmith Is Out 5.7
Hammersmith Is Out (1972)
Massacre in Rome 6.5
Massacre in Rome (1973)
Raid on Rommel 5.5
Raid on Rommel (1971)
A Midsummer Night's Dream 7.1
A Midsummer Night's Dream (1959)
Bitter Victory 6.7
Bitter Victory (1957)
The Rains of Ranchipur 5.9
The Rains of Ranchipur (1955)
Green Grow the Rushes 6.0
Green Grow the Rushes (1951)
The Young Philadelphians 7.4
The Young Philadelphians (1959)
Women of Dolwyn 6.8
Women of Dolwyn (1949)
Doctor Faustus 5.5
Doctor Faustus (1968)
Circle of Two 6.1
Circle of Two (1980)

Film rating

6.1 IMDb
