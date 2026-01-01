Laura Reynolds [they're on the beach, along the Big Sur] I feel as alone as Robinson Crusoe. Even with the footprints of a man beside me.

Dr. Edward Hewitt You should always have a man's footprints beside you, Laura.

Laura Reynolds How do you know I haven't always?

Dr. Edward Hewitt Because you're afraid of them...

Laura Reynolds But I'm not as afraid as you think.

Dr. Edward Hewitt Do you think that one of these days Danny's going to feel somehow that you robbed him of a father?

Laura Reynolds Well, that's a chance I'm gonna' have to take. Do you know something? If I were a devoted widow, and Danny's father were a dead war hero, would you be pitching me this bit about finding a second father to replace the dead one?