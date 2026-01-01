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Poster of The Sandpiper
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Sandpiper
6.3

The Sandpiper

, 1965
The Sandpiper
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Sandpiper
6.3

Synopsis

A free-spirited single mother forms a connection with the wed headmaster of an Episcopal boarding school in California.

Cast

Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Eva Marie Saint
Charles Bronson
Robert Webber
Robert Webber
James Edwards
Director Vincente Minnelli
Writer Martin Ransohoff, Irene Kamp, Louis Kamp, Dalton Trumbo
Composer Johnny Mandel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 23 June 1965
Release date
24 September 1965 France
3 September 1965 Germany
23 June 1965 USA
Budget $5,300,000
Production Filmways Pictures, Venice Productions
Also known as
The Sandpiper, Almas en conflicto, ...die alles begehren, Het strand, Adeus às Ilusões, Adeus Ilusões, Brodziec, Castelli di sabbia, Castillos en la arena, Du skal ikke begære, Flight of the Sandpiper, Kuuma ranta, Le chevalier des sables, Ljubav na pijesku, Ljubav u pesku, Nisiparul, Pyrgos stin ammo, Schlösser im Sand, Ümitsiz aşk, Út a szeretet felé, Бекасът, Кулик, いそしぎ

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb

Quotes

Laura Reynolds [they're on the beach, along the Big Sur] I feel as alone as Robinson Crusoe. Even with the footprints of a man beside me.
Dr. Edward Hewitt You should always have a man's footprints beside you, Laura.
Laura Reynolds How do you know I haven't always?
Dr. Edward Hewitt Because you're afraid of them...
Laura Reynolds But I'm not as afraid as you think.
Dr. Edward Hewitt Do you think that one of these days Danny's going to feel somehow that you robbed him of a father?
Laura Reynolds Well, that's a chance I'm gonna' have to take. Do you know something? If I were a devoted widow, and Danny's father were a dead war hero, would you be pitching me this bit about finding a second father to replace the dead one?
Dr. Edward Hewitt Touché.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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