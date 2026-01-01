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Poster of Mutiny on the Bounty
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Mutiny on the Bounty
7.3

Mutiny on the Bounty

, 1962
Mutiny on the Bounty
USA / History, Romantic, Drama, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Mutiny on the Bounty
7.3

Synopsis

In 1787, British ship Bounty leaves Portsmouth to bring a cargo of bread-fruit from Tahiti but the savage on-board conditions imposed by Captain Bligh trigger a mutiny led by officer Fletcher Christian.

Cast

Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Richard Harris
Richard Harris
Hugh Griffith
Richard Haydn
Tarita Teriipaia
Percy Herbert
Director Lewis Milestone, Carol Reed, George Seaton
Writer Billy Wilder, Charles Lederer, Charles Nordhoff, James Norman Hall
Composer Bronislau Kaper
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 58 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 8 November 1962
Release date
2 January 1963 Argentina +13
10 January 1963 Australia
21 December 1962 Belgium
18 January 1963 Brazil
20 August 1963 Denmark
15 February 1963 Finland
21 December 1962 France
19 December 1962 Germany
20 December 1962 Great Britain
8 February 1963 Ireland 12
1 December 1962 Japan
26 March 1964 Mexico
30 May 1963 Netherlands 12
1 March 1963 Norway
18 December 1962 Portugal
8 November 1962 Sweden 15
8 November 1962 USA
Budget $19,000,000
Worldwide Gross $459
Production Arcola Pictures
Also known as
Mutiny on the Bounty, Motín a bordo, Les Révoltés du Bounty, Meuterei auf der Bounty, Vzbura na Bounty, Vzpoura na Bounty, Bunt na Bounty, Denizde isyan, Gli ammutinati del Bounty, I antarsia tou Bounty, Kapina laivalla, Lázadás a Bountyn, Mäss Bountyl, Muiterij op de Bounty, Myteri ombord, Myteriet på Bounty, Mytteri på Bounty, Mytteriet på Bounty, Naftiki antarsia, O Grande Motim, Pobuna na brodu Baunti, Rebelión a bordo, Rebellió a bord, Revolta de pe Bounty, Revolta na Bounty, Бунтът на Баунти, Заколот на Баунті, Мятеж на Баунти, 叛艦喋血記, 戦艦バウンティ

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Mutiny on the Bounty

Quotes

Fletcher Christian [to Captain Bligh] You remarkable pig. You can thank whatever pig god you pray to that you haven't turned me into a murderer.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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