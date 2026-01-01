Mutiny on the Bounty

Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Mutiny on the Bounty

You remarkable pig. You can thank whatever pig god you pray to that you haven't turned me into a murderer.

Fletcher Christian [to Captain Bligh] You remarkable pig. You can thank whatever pig god you pray to that you haven't turned me into a murderer.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.