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6.1
Kinoafisha
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Krylya dyadyushki Marabu
6.1
Krylya dyadyushki Marabu
, 1969
Krylya dyadyushki Marabu
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Pyotr Vishnyakov
Narrator
Director
Rasa Strautmane
,
Arkadiy Snesarev
Writer
Eduard Uspenskiy
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1969
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Krylya dyadyushki Marabu, The Wings of Uncle Marabou, Крылья дядюшки Марабу
More
Cartoon rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
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