Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Krylya dyadyushki Marabu
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Krylya dyadyushki Marabu
6.1

Krylya dyadyushki Marabu

, 1969
Krylya dyadyushki Marabu
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Krylya dyadyushki Marabu
6.1

Cast

Pyotr Vishnyakov
Narrator
Director Rasa Strautmane, Arkadiy Snesarev
Writer Eduard Uspenskiy
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1969
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Krylya dyadyushki Marabu, The Wings of Uncle Marabou, Крылья дядюшки Марабу

Cartoon rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Krylya dyadyushki Marabu

Medvezhonok na doroge
Medvezhonok na doroge Animation
1965, USSR
5.0
Tarakan
Tarakan Animation
1988, USSR
6.0
Gora dinozavrov
Gora dinozavrov Animation
1967, USSR
5.0
Zelyonyy kuznechik
Zelyonyy kuznechik Animation
1972, USSR
5.0
Leteli dva verblyuda
Leteli dva verblyuda Animation
1988, USSR
5.0
Kak my vesnu delali
Kak my vesnu delali Animation, Short
1971, USSR
5.0
Dozhd
Dozhd Animation
1978, USSR
6.0
Khvastliviy myshonok
Khvastliviy myshonok Animation
1983, USSR
6.0
Vstrechayte babushku
Vstrechayte babushku Animation, Short
1984, USSR
7.0
Ilya Muromets i Solovey-Razboynik
Ilya Muromets i Solovey-Razboynik Animation, Short
1978, USSR
7.0
Foka: Na vse ruki doka
Foka: Na vse ruki doka Animation
1972, USSR
7.0
Moreplavanie Solnyshkina
Moreplavanie Solnyshkina Animation
1980, USSR
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Black Box
Black Box
2026, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more