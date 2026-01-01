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Poster of Thrice Resurrected
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Thrice Resurrected
5.3

Thrice Resurrected

, 1960
Trizhdy voskresshiy
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Thrice Resurrected
5.3

Cast

Alla Larionova
Alla Larionova
Svetlana Sergeevna
Georgi Kulikov
Arkadiy Shmelyov
Natalya Medvedeva
Natalya Medvedeva
Anna Shmelyova
Vsevolod Sanaev
Vsevolod Sanaev
Starodub Ivan Aleksandrovich
Konstantin Sorokin
Konstantin Sorokin
Kiselyov Vasiliy Vasilyevich
Nikolay Bogolyubov
Kazanskiy - prepodavatel muzyki
Nadezhda Rumyantseva
Nadezhda Rumyantseva
Lyubasha Solovyova
Nina Grebeshkova
Nina Grebeshkova
Zoya Nikolaevna - direktor shkoly
Nikolay Pogodin
Nikolay - ekspeditor s gruzom
Gennady Pavlov
Anton - shofyor
Director Leonid Gaidai
Writer Aleksandr Galich
Composer Nikita Bogoslovskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 17 July 1960
Release date
17 July 1960 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Trizhdy voskresshiy, Трижды воскресший, Thrice Resurrecetd, Trois fois ressuscité

Film rating

5.3
Rate 11 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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