ProductionComacico, Les Films Copernic, Lira Films
Also known as
Week end, Weekend, Víkend, Week-end, 周末, Fim-de-Semana, Le week-end, Udflugt i det røde, Utflykt i det röda, Viikonloppu, Week End - Una donna e un uomo da sabato a domenica, Week-End à Francesa, Ένα σαββατοκύριακο, Вікенд, Уик-энд, Уикенд, ウイークエンド, 週末, تعطیلات آخر هفته, Vikend, 주말, Викенд, Savaitgalis, סוף השבוע, Fim de semana
Film rating
7.0
Rate14 votes
6.9IMDb
Quotes
RolandWhat a rotten film. All we meet are crazy people.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.