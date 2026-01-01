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Poster of Weekend
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Weekend
7.0

Weekend

, 1967
Week End
France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Weekend
7.0

Cast

Mireille Darc
Corinne Durand
Jean Yanne
Roland Durand
Jean-Pierre Kalfon
Le chef du Front de Libération de la Seine et Oise
Yves Afonso
Gros Poucet
Yves Beneyton
Un membre du FLSO
Juliet Berto
La jeune bourgeoise accidentée
Michèle Breton
Girl in the woods
Michel Cournot
Man From Farmyard
Lex De Bruijn
Revolutionary
Jean Eustache
L'auto-stoppeur
Director Jean-Luc Godard
Writer Jean-Luc Godard
Composer Antoine Duhamel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 29 December 1967
Release date
16 March 1968 Argentina +16
12 March 1971 Belgium
30 September 1968 Denmark
18 April 1969 Finland K-16
29 December 1967 France
25 April 1969 Germany 18
5 July 1968 Great Britain
1 May 1968 Italy 18+
27 April 2002 Japan
16 May 1968 Netherlands 18
3 December 1974 Portugal M/18
1 April 1968 Sweden 15
26 September 1968 USA
Budget $250,000
Production Comacico, Les Films Copernic, Lira Films
Also known as
Week end, Weekend, Víkend, Week-end, 周末, Fim-de-Semana, Le week-end, Udflugt i det røde, Utflykt i det röda, Viikonloppu, Week End - Una donna e un uomo da sabato a domenica, Week-End à Francesa, Ένα σαββατοκύριακο, Вікенд, Уик-энд, Уикенд, ウイークエンド, 週末, تعطیلات آخر هفته, Vikend, 주말, Викенд, Savaitgalis, סוף השבוע, Fim de semana

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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