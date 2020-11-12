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Poster of My Night at Maud's
6.7
Kinoafisha Films My Night at Maud's
6.7

My Night at Maud's

, 1969
Ma nuit chez Maud
France, Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of My Night at Maud's
6.7

Cast

Jean-Louis Trintignant
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Jean-Louis
Françoise Fabian
Françoise Fabian
Maud
Marie-Christine Barrault
Françoise
Antoine Vitez
Vidal
Leonid Kogan
Concert Violinist
Guy Léger
Priest
Anne Dubot
Blonde Friend
Marie Becker
Marie
Marie-Claude Rauzier
Student
Director Éric Rohmer
Writer Éric Rohmer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 15 May 1969
Release date
4 June 1969 France
22 March 1970 USA
Worldwide Gross $11,088
Production Compagnie Française de Distribution Cinématographique (CFDC), Union Générale Cinématographique (UGC), Sirius
Also known as
Ma nuit chez Maud, My Night at Maud's, Mi noche con Maud, Min natt med Maud, Meine Nacht bei Maud, My Night with Maud, A Minha Noite em Casa de Maud, Éjszakám Maudnál, La mia notte con Maud, Maud ke no Ichiya, Min nat hos Maud, Minha Noite Com Ela, Minu öö Maudi juures, Moja noć kod g-đice Mod, Moja noć kod gospodjice Mod, Moja noć s Maud, Moja noc u Maud, Noaptea mea cu Maud, Six contes moraux III: Ma nuit chez Maud, Six Moral Tales III: My Night at Maud's, Yöni Maudin kanssa, Yöni Maudin luona, Μια νύχτα με τη Μοντ, Μια νύχτα με τη Μωντ, Ніч у Мод, Ночь у Мод, モード家の一夜, 慕德家一夜, 莫德家的一夜, Maud'daki Gecem, Min natt hos Maud, 我在溫柔鄉, 在莫德家的一夜, 모드 집에서 하룻밤, 모드의 집에서 하룻밤, 모드의 집에서의 하룻밤

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Jean-Louis You come here a lot?
Vidal Almost never. And you?
Jean-Louis I've never set foot in here before.
Vidal And yet our paths cross right here. How strange.
Jean-Louis On the contrary. Our ordinary paths never cross. Therefore, the point of intersection must be outside those ordinary paths. I've dabbling in mathematics in my spare time. It would be fun to calculate our chances of meeting in a two-month period.
Vidal Can it be done?
Jean-Louis It's a matter of data and how you handle it. Provided the data exists. Obivously, if I don't know where a person lives or works I can't work out the odds of running into them.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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