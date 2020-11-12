Jean-Louis You come here a lot?

Vidal Almost never. And you?

Jean-Louis I've never set foot in here before.

Vidal And yet our paths cross right here. How strange.

Jean-Louis On the contrary. Our ordinary paths never cross. Therefore, the point of intersection must be outside those ordinary paths. I've dabbling in mathematics in my spare time. It would be fun to calculate our chances of meeting in a two-month period.

Vidal Can it be done?