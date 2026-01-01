Menu
7.5
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Films
Hamlet
Hamlet
Hamlet
Drama
Synopsis
The highly successful 1964 Richard Burton Broadway production of "Hamlet", deliberately staged in the style of a "dress rehearsal", but performed in front of a live audience.
Country
USA
Runtime
3 hours 11 minutes
Production year
1964
World premiere
23 September 1964
Release date
23 September 1964
USA
Production
Theatrofilm
Also known as
Hamlet, Richard Burton's Hamlet
Director
Bill Colleran
John Gielgud
Cast
Richard Burton
Hume Cronyn
Alfred Drake
Eileen Herlie
Similar films for Hamlet
7.9
Hamlet
(1948)
5.5
Doctor Faustus
(1968)
7.9
Hamlet: Cumberbatch
(2015)
6.5
Hamlet
(2015)
7.6
Nineteen Eighty-Four
(1984)
6.0
The Madwoman of Chaillot
(1969)
7.4
Hamlet
(1964)
7.1
A Midsummer Night's Dream
(1959)
8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
(1975)
7.0
Look Back in Anger
(1959)
5.3
Lovespell
(1981)
6.1
Circle of Two
(1980)
