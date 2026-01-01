Hamlet (1964)

Menu
Hamlet

Hamlet

Hamlet
Synopsis

The highly successful 1964 Richard Burton Broadway production of "Hamlet", deliberately staged in the style of a "dress rehearsal", but performed in front of a live audience.
Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 11 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 23 September 1964
Release date
23 September 1964 USA
Production Theatrofilm
Also known as
Hamlet, Richard Burton's Hamlet
Director
Bill Colleran
John Gielgud
Cast
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Hume Cronyn
Alfred Drake
Eileen Herlie
Cast and Crew
