Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Zolotoy malchik
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Zolotoy malchik
5.4

Zolotoy malchik

, 1969
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Zolotoy malchik
5.4
Director Vadim Vladimirovitch Kurchevsky
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 17 minutes
Production year 1969

Cartoon rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more