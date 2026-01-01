Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Zolotoy malchik
5.4
Zolotoy malchik
, 1969
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.4
Director
Vadim Vladimirovitch Kurchevsky
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
17 minutes
Production year
1969
Cartoon rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Zolotoy malchik
My Green Crocodile
Animation
1966, USSR
7.0
Tayna zapechnogo sverchka
Animation
1977, USSR
0.0
Soldatskiy kaftan
Animation, Short
1983, USSR
0.0
Noch vesny
Animation
1976, USSR
0.0
Ya narisuyu solnce
Animation, Short
1970, USSR
0.0
Legenda o Grige
Short, Animation
1967, USSR
5.0
Khochu byt otvazhnym
Short, Animation
1963, USSR
6.0
Sadko Bogatyy
Animation
1975, USSR
7.0
Legenda o Saleri
Animation
1986, USSR
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree