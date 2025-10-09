Menu
Russian
8.1 IMDb Rating: 7.9
La Notte

La notte 16+
La Notte - trailer with russian subtitles
La Notte  trailer with russian subtitles
Country Italy
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 24 January 1961
Release date
9 October 2025 Russia Иноекино 16+
31 May 1961 Germany
24 January 1961 Italy
7 October 2010 Netherlands
19 February 1962 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $40,703
Production Nepi Film, Sofitedip, Silver Films
Also known as
La notte, La noche, The Night, Die Nacht, Natten, Noc, 夜, A Noite, Az éjszaka, Dare e avere, Gece, Ha-Lyla, La nuit, Naktis, Noaptea, Noć, Noč, Yö, Η νύχτα, Ніч, Ночь, Нощта
Director
Michelangelo Antonioni
Michelangelo Antonioni
Cast
Jeanne Moreau
Marcello Mastroianni
Marcello Mastroianni
Rosy Mazzacurati
Gitt Magrini
Bernhard Wicki
Cast and Crew
Film rating

8.1
10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
Film Reviews
fanbunga 2 April 2015, 12:51
Когда она прочитала вслух его письмо, когда-то написанное для неё, нежное и любовное, а он в ответ спросил "чье это" - как же ей, должно… Read more…
La Notte - trailer with russian subtitles
La Notte Trailer with russian subtitles
soundtrack La Notte

