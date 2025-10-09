Country
Italy
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
1961
World premiere
24 January 1961
Release date
|9 October 2025
|Russia
| Иноекино
|16+
|31 May 1961
|Germany
|
|
|24 January 1961
|Italy
|
|
|7 October 2010
|Netherlands
|
|
|19 February 1962
|USA
|
|NR
Worldwide Gross
$40,703
Production
Nepi Film, Sofitedip, Silver Films
Also known as
La notte, La noche, The Night, Die Nacht, Natten, Noc, 夜, A Noite, Az éjszaka, Dare e avere, Gece, Ha-Lyla, La nuit, Naktis, Noaptea, Noć, Noč, Yö, Η νύχτα, Ніч, Ночь, Нощта