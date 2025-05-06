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Poster of Pyatero s neba
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Pyatero s neba
6.4

Pyatero s neba

, 1969
Pyatero s neba
USSR / Adventure / 18+
Poster of Pyatero s neba
6.4

Cast

Gleb Selyanin
kapitan Ivan Minayev
German Yushko
Yanis Krumin
Roman Gromadskiy
Roman Gromadskiy
Roman Suprunov
Oleksandr Chyrkov
Ivan Nasedkin
Viktor Semyonovsky
Sergey Tarich
Dietmar Richter-Reinick
Holz
Grigoriy Aronov
Nemetskiy general
Larisa Burkova
Klavdiya Ivanovna Petrova
Natalya Chetverikova
Katerina Timofeyevna
Yury Dedovich
Heinrich
Director Vladimir Shredel
Writer Leonid Braslavski
Composer Boris Klyuzner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 21 July 1969
Release date
21 July 1969 Russia 12+
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Pyatero s neba, Bakom fiendens linjer, Cinq tombés du ciel, Öten az égből, Пятеро с неба

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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