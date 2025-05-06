Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Pyatero s neba
6.4
Pyatero s neba
, 1969
Pyatero s neba
USSR / Adventure / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Cast
Gleb Selyanin
kapitan Ivan Minayev
German Yushko
Yanis Krumin
Roman Gromadskiy
Roman Suprunov
Oleksandr Chyrkov
Ivan Nasedkin
Viktor Semyonovsky
Sergey Tarich
Dietmar Richter-Reinick
Holz
Grigoriy Aronov
Nemetskiy general
Larisa Burkova
Klavdiya Ivanovna Petrova
Natalya Chetverikova
Katerina Timofeyevna
Yury Dedovich
Heinrich
Director
Vladimir Shredel
Writer
Leonid Braslavski
Composer
Boris Klyuzner
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
1969
World premiere
21 July 1969
Release date
21 July 1969
Russia
12+
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Pyatero s neba, Bakom fiendens linjer, Cinq tombés du ciel, Öten az égből, Пятеро с неба
More
Film rating
6.4
Rate
15
votes
6.3
IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Pyatero s neba
More nashey nadezhdy
Drama, Adventure
1971, USSR
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree