Hols
[after escaping from the Endless Woods and encountering Hilda]
Hilda, come with me to the village.
[She steps back, clutches her amulet and glares coldly at him]
Hols
I was right, I knew we could get the other Hilda out of you. Come to the village, Hilda.
[Shaking her head, she attacks him with her sword and he fends her off with his axe]
Hols
That's the Hilda we must get out of you. Be brave and show them how human you really are.
[He disarms her and she bows her head]
Hols
There... you are human
Hilda
[Gazes sadly at him]
Goodbye, Hols.
[Begins to slide into the snow darkness like a ghost]
Hols
Hilda!
Hilda
My brother went to the village... you'd better hurry to help Flep and Mauni.
Hols
Hilda...