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Poster of Taiyo no oji: Horusu no daiboken
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Taiyo no oji: Horusu no daiboken
6.9

Taiyo no oji: Horusu no daiboken

, 1968
Taiyo no oji: Horusu no daiboken
Japan / Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Adventure, Anime / 18+
Poster of Taiyo no oji: Horusu no daiboken
6.9

Cast

Mikijirō Hira
Etsuko Ichihara
Eijirō Tōno
Masao Mishima
Yasushi Nagata
Hisako Ôkata
Director Isao Takahata
Writer Kazuo Fukazawa
Composer Michio Mamiya
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 24 July 1968
Release date
4 February 2004 France
14 November 1969 Italy
24 July 1968 Japan
5 September 2015 Portugal
10 January 1980 Spain Ai
Production Toei Animation, Toei Animation
Also known as
Taiyô no ôji: Horusu no daibôken, Horus, Prince of the Sun, Horus: Prince of the Sun, The Little Norse Prince, Принц севера, Güneş Prensi Hols'un Büyük Macerası, Hols, Hols, il principe del sole, Hols, O Príncipe do Sol, Hols, príncipe del sol, Horus, Horus, prince du soleil, Horus: O Príncipe do Sol, Il segreto della spada del sole, La grande avventura del piccolo principe Valiant, La princesa encantada, Las aventuras de Hols, el príncipe del sol, Little Norse Prince, Prince of the Sun: The Great Adventure of Horus, Príncipe Valente, The Great Adventure of Hols, Prince of the Sun, The Great Adventure of Horus, Prince of the Sun, The Little Norse Prince Valiant, 太阳王子霍尔斯的大冒险, 太陽の王子 ホルスの大冒険

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

Quotes

Hols [after escaping from the Endless Woods and encountering Hilda] Hilda, come with me to the village.
[She steps back, clutches her amulet and glares coldly at him]
Hols I was right, I knew we could get the other Hilda out of you. Come to the village, Hilda.
[Shaking her head, she attacks him with her sword and he fends her off with his axe]
Hols That's the Hilda we must get out of you. Be brave and show them how human you really are.
[He disarms her and she bows her head]
Hols There... you are human
Hilda [Gazes sadly at him] Goodbye, Hols.
[Begins to slide into the snow darkness like a ghost]
Hols Hilda!
Hilda My brother went to the village... you'd better hurry to help Flep and Mauni.
Hols Hilda...
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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