Hols [after escaping from the Endless Woods and encountering Hilda] Hilda, come with me to the village.

[She steps back, clutches her amulet and glares coldly at him]

Hols I was right, I knew we could get the other Hilda out of you. Come to the village, Hilda.

[Shaking her head, she attacks him with her sword and he fends her off with his axe]

Hols That's the Hilda we must get out of you. Be brave and show them how human you really are.

[He disarms her and she bows her head]

Hols There... you are human

Hilda [Gazes sadly at him] Goodbye, Hols.

[Begins to slide into the snow darkness like a ghost]

Hols Hilda!

Hilda My brother went to the village... you'd better hurry to help Flep and Mauni.