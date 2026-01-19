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Poster of Krokodil Gena
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Krokodil Gena
8.0

Krokodil Gena

, 1969
Krokodil Gena
USSR / Animation, Children's, Family / 18+
Poster of Krokodil Gena
8.0

Cast

Vasily Livanov
Vasily Livanov
Gena
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Cheburashka
Vladimir Kenigson
Salesman
Tamara Dmitrieva
Galya
Vladimir Rautbart
Shapoklyak
Director Roman Kachanov
Writer Eduard Uspenskiy, Roman Kachanov
Composer Mikhail Ziv
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 30 December 1969
Release date
30 December 1969 Russia 0+
10 October 1971 USA
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Krokodil Gena, Gena the Crocodile, Крокодил Гена, Krokodilas Gena, Krokodilen Jena, Krokodyl Gena, Krokotiili Gena, Krokotiili Keijo ystävineen, Lacrime di coccodrillo

Cartoon rating

8.0
Rate 13 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 19 January 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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