Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 1 April 1968
Release date
1 April 1968 USSR
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Belye tuchi, White Clouds, Белые тучи, Білі хмари
Director
Rollan Serhiyenko
Cast
Yuriy Dubrovin
Yuriy Nazarov
Yuriy Nazarov
Laimonas Noreika
Volodymyr Oleksiyenko
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
