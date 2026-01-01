Menu
Poster of The Man Without a Map
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.6
The Man Without a Map

The Man Without a Map

Moetsukita chizu 18+
Synopsis

A private detective is hired to find a missing man by his wife. Contradictory evidence and the lack of clues soon render the case as virtually unsolvable, as the detective grows more and more frustrated.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 1 June 1968
Release date
1 June 1968 Japan
Production Katsu Production
Also known as
Moetsukita chizu, El hombre sin mapa, The Ruined Map, Charred Map, Człowiek bez mapy, Harap Harita, La Carte brûlée, The Man Without a Map, Людина без карти, Сожжённая карта, 燃えつきた地図
Director
Hiroshi Teshigahara
Cast
Shintarō Katsu
Etsuko Ichihara
Osamu Ôkawa
Kiyoshi Atsumi
Tamao Nakamura
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.6
15 votes
6.6 IMDb
