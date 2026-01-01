Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Bad Sleep Well
7.9
Kinoafisha Films The Bad Sleep Well
7.9

The Bad Sleep Well

, 1960
Warui yatsu hodo yoku nemuru
Japan / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Bad Sleep Well
7.9

Cast

Toshiro Mifune
Toshiro Mifune
Kôichi Nishi
Takeshi Katō
Itakura
Masayuki Mori
Public Corporation Vice President Iwabuchi
Takashi Shimura
Takashi Shimura
Administrative Officer Moriyama
Kō Nishimura
Contract Officer Shirai
Kamatari Fujiwara
Assistant-to-the-Chief Wada
Piter Dzhereti
Celia Weston
Celia Weston
Kyōko Kagawa
Yoshiko Nishi
Tatsuya Mihashi
Tatsuo Iwabuchi
Chishū Ryū
Public Prosecutor Nonaka
Seiji Miyaguchi
Seiji Miyaguchi
Prosecutor Okakura
Director Akira Kurosawa
Writer Hideo Oguni, Eijirô Hisaita, Akira Kurosawa, Ryûzô Kikushima
Composer Masaru Satô
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 31 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 15 September 1960
Release date
21 July 2004 France
15 September 1960 Japan
22 January 1963 USA
19 October 1964 USSR
Budget 82,540,000 JPY
Worldwide Gross $47,200
Production Toho, Kurosawa Production Co.
Also known as
Warui yatsu hodo yoku nemuru, The Bad Sleep Well, Los canallas duermen en paz, Die Verworfenen schlafen gut, Hudobni mirno spijo, Zli mirno spavaju, A gonosz jól alszik, Badha rahat mikhaband, Die Bösen schlafen gut, Escrocii dorm în pace, Homem Mau Dorme Bem, I cattivi dormono in pace, Le canaglie dormono in pace, Les salauds dorment en paix, Les salauds se portent bien, Los malos duermen bien, Loši dobro spavaju, O Mal Dorme Bem, Onda män sover gott, Onde menn sover godt, Pahat nukkuvat hyvin, Quanto Pior Você é, Melhor Você Dorme, The Rose in the Mud, The Worse You Are, the Better You Sleep, Zły śpi spokojnie, Да спиш добре като лошите хора, Злые остаются живыми, Плохие спят спокойно, Погані сплять спокійно, 悪い奴ほどよく眠る, 懶夫睡漢, O Sono Justo dos Maus, 懒汉睡夫

Film rating

7.9
Rate 15 votes
7.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Bad Sleep Well

The Idiot
The Idiot Drama
1951, Japan
7.0
The Lower Depths
The Lower Depths Drama
1957, Japan
7.0
The Quiet Duel
The Quiet Duel Drama
1949, Japan
7.0
Drunken Angel
Drunken Angel Crime, Thriller, Drama
1948, Japan
7.0
Dodes'ka-den
Dodes'ka-den Drama
1970, Japan
7.0
Throne of Blood
Throne of Blood War, Drama, Thriller, Action
1957, Japan
8.0
Stray Dog
Stray Dog Thriller, Drama, Crime
1949, Japan
7.0
Sanjuro
Sanjuro Adventure, Action, Comedy, Drama
1962, Japan
7.0
Akira Kurosawa's Dreams / Dreams
Akira Kurosawa's Dreams / Dreams Sci-Fi, Drama
1990, USA / Japan
7.0
he Hidden Fortress
he Hidden Fortress Adventure, Action, Comedy
1958, Japan
7.0
The Most Beautiful
The Most Beautiful Drama
1944, Japan
5.0
No Regrets for Our Youth
No Regrets for Our Youth Drama
1946, Japan
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more