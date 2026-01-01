Katok i skripka, The Steamroller and the Violin, Az én nagy barátom, Die Straßenwalze und die Geige, El violín y la apisonadora, Geige und Straßenwalze, Höyryjyrä ja viulu, Il rullo compressore e il violino, Le rouleau compresseur et le violon, Mały marzyciel, O Rolo Compressor e o Violinista, O Rolo Compressor e o Violino, Silindir ve Keman, Úthenger és hegedű, Vägvälten och fiolen, Valec a housle, Valjak i violina, Volas ir smuikas, Το βιολί και ο οδοστρωτήρας, Валяк и цигулка, Каток и скрипка, ローラーとバイオリン, 压路机和小提琴, 壓路機與小提琴, Buxarlı Gəmi və Kamança, 증기기관차와 바이올린, Գլանիվն ու ջութակը, De Stoomwals en de Viool, 小提琴与压路机, 증기 기관차와 바이올린
Film rating
7.6
Rate14 votes
7.4IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.