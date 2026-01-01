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Poster of Katok i skripka
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Katok i skripka
7.6

Katok i skripka

, 1961
Katok i skripka
USSR / Short / 18+
Poster of Katok i skripka
7.6

Cast

Igor Fomchenko
Sasha
Vladimir Zamanskiy
Vladimir Zamanskiy
Sergey
Marina Adzhubei
Devushka v rozovom
Yuri Brusser
Aleksandr Vitoslavsky
Lyudmila Semyonova
Antonina Maksimova
Natalya Arkhangelskaya
Devushka
Vyacheslav Borisov
Aleksandr Ilyin
Aleksandr Ilyin
Zhenya Fedchenko
Marina Figner
Mama uchenika muzykalnoy shkoli
Director Andrei Tarkovsky
Writer Andrei Konchalovsky, S. Bakhmetyeva, Andrei Tarkovsky
Composer Vyacheslav Ovchinnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 30 December 1961
Release date
30 December 1961 Russia 0+
18 August 1962 USA
30 December 1961 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Katok i skripka, The Steamroller and the Violin, Az én nagy barátom, Die Straßenwalze und die Geige, El violín y la apisonadora, Geige und Straßenwalze, Höyryjyrä ja viulu, Il rullo compressore e il violino, Le rouleau compresseur et le violon, Mały marzyciel, O Rolo Compressor e o Violinista, O Rolo Compressor e o Violino, Silindir ve Keman, Úthenger és hegedű, Vägvälten och fiolen, Valec a housle, Valjak i violina, Volas ir smuikas, Το βιολί και ο οδοστρωτήρας, Валяк и цигулка, Каток и скрипка, ローラーとバイオリン, 压路机和小提琴, 壓路機與小提琴, Buxarlı Gəmi və Kamança, 증기기관차와 바이올린, Գլանիվն ու ջութակը, De Stoomwals en de Viool, 小提琴与压路机, 증기 기관차와 바이올린

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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