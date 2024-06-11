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Poster of Dushechka
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Dushechka
7.4

Dushechka

, 1966
Dushechka
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dushechka
7.4

Synopsis

Olga Semyonovna, Olenka, darling, married Ivan Petrovich, an entrepreneur in the local provincial theater, where mediocre actors staged terrifying plays.

Cast

Lyudmila Kasatkina
Lyudmila Kasatkina
Olga Semyonovna Plemyannikova
Rolan Bykov
Rolan Bykov
Ivan Petrovich
Pyotr Konstantinov
Vasiliy Vasilyevich
Roman Tkachuk
Roman Tkachuk
Vasiliy Andreyevich
Valentin Nikulin
Valentin Nikulin
Vladimir Platonovich
Valentina Berezutskaya
Valentina Berezutskaya
Mavra
Nina Agapova
Dadonskaya
Vyacheslav Gostinsky
Veterinarian
Nadezhda Cherednichenko
Actress
German Kachin
Lyubov Kalyuzhnaya
Victor Kolpacoff
Director Sergey Kolosov
Writer Sergey Kolosov
Composer Yuriy Levitin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 1966
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Dushechka, Душечка

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 11 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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