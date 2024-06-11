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7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Dushechka
7.4
Dushechka
, 1966
Dushechka
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Synopsis
Olga Semyonovna, Olenka, darling, married Ivan Petrovich, an entrepreneur in the local provincial theater, where mediocre actors staged terrifying plays.
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Cast
Lyudmila Kasatkina
Olga Semyonovna Plemyannikova
Rolan Bykov
Ivan Petrovich
Pyotr Konstantinov
Vasiliy Vasilyevich
Roman Tkachuk
Vasiliy Andreyevich
Valentin Nikulin
Vladimir Platonovich
Valentina Berezutskaya
Mavra
Nina Agapova
Dadonskaya
Vyacheslav Gostinsky
Veterinarian
Nadezhda Cherednichenko
Actress
German Kachin
Lyubov Kalyuzhnaya
Victor Kolpacoff
Director
Sergey Kolosov
Writer
Sergey Kolosov
Composer
Yuriy Levitin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
1966
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Dushechka, Душечка
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Updated 11 June 2024
Stills
Showtimes
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